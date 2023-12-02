PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a Goodyear man who allegedly drove to Ohio to kill a woman last month.

Dawan R. Wilson, 44, is accused of travelling from his home in Goodyear to Kent, Ohio last month and then shooting and killing a 35-year-old woman inside a home on Nov. 21.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Water Street in Kent.

Wilson is currently wanted for aggravated murder and is believed to have had a domestic relationship with the woman.

The Kent Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are offering up to a $1,500 reward for information leading to the capture of the man accused of the killing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip.

