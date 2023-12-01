PHOENIX — A night of drinking and gunplay in west Phoenix this week ended with a woman dead and man behind bars, authorities said.

Steven Ray Gault III, 24, was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter after 25-year-old Jennifer Jazmin was killed a shooting that apparently was accidental.

Officers responded to a residence near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls about a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What did police find at shooting scene in Phoenix?

They found Jazmin inside with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department personnel.

Officers found a cartridge on the ground in the kitchen near the victim and a casing on the counter, according to court records.

Gault was among those at the scene when police arrived.

What led up to accidental shooting in Phoenix?

Witnesses told officers a group of people had been drinking at the home. While outside with Gault and two others, Jazmin allegedly fired Gault’s handgun twice, prompting the group to run inside.

Soon after, Gault was handling the gun when it went off, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

“While Steven was placing the firearm down on the counter, he squeezed the trigger, and one round was discharged from the handgun, striking the victim,” the probable cause statement says. “Steven said it was not his intent and it was an accident.”

Gault told officers he was intoxicated and became panicked after Jazmin fired his gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Police located the weapon, a green and black semiautomatic handgun, in the garage.

