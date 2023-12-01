PHOENIX — Rain swept across metro Phoenix overnight and into Friday morning, while snow fell on parts of northern Arizona.

The showers developed west of the Valley and traveled east, the worst of the storm making it through between midnight and 2 a.m., Chris Kuhlman with the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday.

By 7:40 a.m., some areas got over .3 inches of rain, including Laveen, Goodyear and south Phoenix, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Mesa, Tempe and Fountain Hills recorded a quarter-inch of rain, while most other cities recorded under a tenth-inch of rain.

“Outside of a few lingering showers this morning, by this afternoon, I think for the Phoenix area we’re fairly done. I don’t think there’s much of a chance, maybe a 10% chance, the rest of the day,” Kuhlman said.

How much snow did northern Arizona get?

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff recorded about 1 to 3 inches of snow over the last 36 hours, Justin Johndrow with the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

“Some heavier amounts probably [fell] on the eastern Mogollon Rim right now, moving through north of Payson, up on the rim. So we’re still waiting to hear how much is going to come out of that but could be a few inches here early this morning,” Johndrow said.

He said weather activity is expected to decrease later in the morning before another disturbance dives down from the north in the afternoon and into the evening.

Scattered snow showers above 5-6 thousand ft will push into eastern AZ this AM, with a lull in the activity elsewhere through early aftn. By mid to late aftn, another round of snow showers develops. Then improving conditions spread from west to east overnight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LbY8uVV5rq — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 1, 2023

Johndrow also advised drivers to be prepared to sleep in their vehicle on the road if it briefly becomes covered with snow. Other tips include packing a supply kit and winterizing their vehicle.

What’s the upcoming Valley weather forecast?

Temperatures could remain below normal on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s, Kuhlman said. After the storms, Phoenix is expected to dry out over the weekend.

“Then we’ll warm up by Sunday to maybe around 70 degrees, and then we’ll be in for a big warm-up next week,” Kuhlamn said.

NWS is forecasting highs approaching the 80s by mid-week, about 10 degrees above normal.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.