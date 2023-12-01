Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Nearly every Valley city gets rains in overnight storm, parts of northern Arizona sees snow

Dec 1, 2023, 9:00 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

sign on Valley freeway advises drivers to slow down when traveling on wet roads numbers represent amount of rain recorded at each gauge Traffic camera shows empty road with snow on sides of the road.

PHOENIX — Rain swept across metro Phoenix overnight and into Friday morning, while snow fell on parts of northern Arizona.

The showers developed west of the Valley and traveled east, the worst of the storm making it through between midnight and 2 a.m., Chris Kuhlman with the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday.

By 7:40 a.m., some areas got over .3 inches of rain, including Laveen, Goodyear and south Phoenix, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Mesa, Tempe and Fountain Hills recorded a quarter-inch of rain, while most other cities recorded under a tenth-inch of rain.

“Outside of a few lingering showers this morning, by this afternoon, I think for the Phoenix area we’re fairly done. I don’t think there’s much of a chance, maybe a 10% chance, the rest of the day,” Kuhlman said.

How much snow did northern Arizona get?

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff recorded about 1 to 3 inches of snow over the last 36 hours, Justin Johndrow with the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

“Some heavier amounts probably [fell] on the eastern Mogollon Rim right now, moving through north of Payson, up on the rim. So we’re still waiting to hear how much is going to come out of that but could be a few inches here early this morning,” Johndrow said.

He said weather activity is expected to decrease later in the morning before another disturbance dives down from the north in the afternoon and into the evening.

Johndrow also advised drivers to be prepared to sleep in their vehicle on the road if it briefly becomes covered with snow. Other tips include packing a supply kit and winterizing their vehicle.

What’s the upcoming Valley weather forecast?

Temperatures could remain below normal on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s, Kuhlman said. After the storms, Phoenix is expected to dry out over the weekend.

“Then we’ll warm up by Sunday to maybe around 70 degrees, and then we’ll be in for a big warm-up next week,” Kuhlamn said.

NWS is forecasting highs approaching the 80s by mid-week, about 10 degrees above normal.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Arizona resident and the first woman on the U.S. Supreme C...

KTAR.com

Sandra Day O’Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to US Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed a trail from Arizona to become the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Pedro Quintana-Lujan. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will no longer pursue a case...

KTAR.com

Goodyear Police questions MCAO decision on driver who crashed into bicyclists

The Goodyear Police Department is questioning the decision by metro Phoenix's top prosecutor on a case involving a driver who crashed into group of bicyclists earlier this year.

3 hours ago

A judge rejected Kari Lake’s request to examine ballot envelopes of 1.3 million voters, giving th...

Associated Press

Kari Lake loses bid to see ballot envelopes in trial tied to Arizona election defeat

A judge rejected Kari Lake’s request to examine signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters from Arizona's 2022 election.

4 hours ago

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is cracking down on organized retail crime with a new cam...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announces 3 more organized retail crime charges

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced charges against three defendants involved in Organized Retail Crime (ORC).

6 hours ago

Gilbert Regional Park is among the amenities that make Gilbert one of the nation's fastest-rising p...

David Veenstra

3 Valley cities among the top 5 ‘fastest-rising’ cities in the country

A personal finance website ranked three Valley cities among the top five "fastest-rising" cities in the nation.

6 hours ago

There are no scheduled freeway closures this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

No scheduled closures on metro Phoenix freeways for 2nd straight weekend

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is over but that doesn't mean the closures on metro Phoenix freeways are starting up.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Nearly every Valley city gets rains in overnight storm, parts of northern Arizona sees snow