ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona police officer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

Nov 27, 2023, 4:27 PM

Police officer Josh Anderson was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run. (White Mountain Apache Police Department Photo)

(White Mountain Apache Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona police officer was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, authorities said Monday.

Josh Anderson is accused of striking and killing Iris Billy with his White Mountain Apache Police Department patrol vehicle on State Route 73 south of Pinetop at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from the department.

Damages to the police vehicle were consistent with a pedestrian collision, according to the department.

RELATED STORIES

Anderson was arrested at his Whiteriver home on Friday. He submitted his resignation from the department on the same day.

What charges is Anderson facing in the hit-and-run death?

Anderson is facing a slew of charges in the incident.

They are:

  • Assault
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated assault causing serious physical injury
  • Criminal negligence
  • Reckless driving

The FBI is conducting the investigation.

