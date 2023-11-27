PHOENIX – Multiple Arizona Lottery players will have plenty of extra cash for holiday shopping after recent big-money wins, including one for $500,000.

Two people uncovered six-digit payouts on Scratcher tickets, while seven others claimed prizes of at least $50,000 in a variety of games this month.

The largest of the wins, a cool half-million, came from a $25 Triple Bonus Crossword scratch ticket sold at the QuikTrip at 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.

Meanwhile, a $10 Coffee House Crossword Scratcher purchased at the QuikTrip at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix paid out $100,000.

One other player recently claimed a six-digit prize, $342,001 from a Fantasy 5 drawing earlier this month at the 7-Eleven at 27th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

3 Arizona Powerball tickets hit for $50,000

Two $50,000 winners from Saturday’s Powerball drawing are among the other lucrative recent payouts. The matched four of the five white numbers – 27, 33, 63, 66 and 68 – plus the red Powerball of 9.

One was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road in Avondale, and the other was from the Circle K at Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road in Tucson.

Another player claimed a prize of $50,004 for a previous Powerball drawing. That entry was sold earlier this month at the Fry’s Food Store at Chandler Heights and Higley Road in Gilbert.

Are there other recent Arizona Lottery wins?

Three other players recently claimed prizes of at least $50,000.

The most lucrative was a $60,224 progressive jackpot in $5 Fast Play game called Xtreme Multiplier. That ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.

Round out the lucky list, two players won $50,000 prizes in $5 Scratcher games.

One was from a Sunshine Slingo Trio ticket sold at the QuikTrip at 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

The other, for the Secret Agent Crossword game, was purchased at the Super 99 Cent Plaza store at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

