Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Flurry of Arizona Lottery players hit big, including $500,000 winner

Nov 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

File photo of a briefcase overflowing with cash. Multiple Arizona Lottery players won lucrative pri...

Multiple Arizona Lottery players won lucrative prizes in November 2023. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Multiple Arizona Lottery players will have plenty of extra cash for holiday shopping after recent big-money wins, including one for $500,000.

Two people uncovered six-digit payouts on Scratcher tickets, while seven others claimed prizes of at least $50,000 in a variety of games this month.

The largest of the wins, a cool half-million, came from a $25 Triple Bonus Crossword scratch ticket sold at the QuikTrip at 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.

Meanwhile, a $10 Coffee House Crossword Scratcher purchased at the QuikTrip at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix paid out $100,000.

RELATED STORIES

One other player recently claimed a six-digit prize, $342,001 from a Fantasy 5 drawing earlier this month at the 7-Eleven at 27th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

3 Arizona Powerball tickets hit for $50,000

Two $50,000 winners from Saturday’s Powerball drawing are among the other lucrative recent payouts. The matched four of the five white numbers – 27, 33, 63, 66 and 68 – plus the red Powerball of 9.

One was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road in Avondale, and the other was from the Circle K at Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road in Tucson.

Another player claimed a prize of $50,004 for a previous Powerball drawing. That entry was sold earlier this month at the Fry’s Food Store at Chandler Heights and Higley Road in Gilbert.

Are there other recent Arizona Lottery wins?

Three other players recently claimed prizes of at least $50,000.

The most lucrative was a $60,224 progressive jackpot in $5 Fast Play game called Xtreme Multiplier. That ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.

Round out the lucky list, two players won $50,000 prizes in $5 Scratcher games.

One was from a Sunshine Slingo Trio ticket sold at the QuikTrip at 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

The other, for the Secret Agent Crossword game, was purchased at the Super 99 Cent Plaza store at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police officer Josh Anderson was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-r...

KTAR.com

Arizona police officer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

An Arizona police officer was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, authorities said Monday.

39 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What’s a Border Patrol social media agent going to do to help amid the influx on migrants?

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Tucson Border Patrol to reduce social media presence, move available staff for operational support

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges. Larry Gaydos and Barry Markson discuss. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Insulin kit...

KTAR.com

Arizona suing pharmacy benefit managers, manufacturers over increased insulin prices

Arizona is suing multiple pharmacy benefit managers and manufacturers, accusing them of raising insulin prices as a result of rebate schemes.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Closer look at Israel, Hamas agreement to extend cease-fire to free more hostages

Mike Broomhead discusses video he’s seen from Israel-Hamas agreement to extend cease-fire to free more hostages.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Flurry of Arizona Lottery players hit big, including $500,000 winner