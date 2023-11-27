Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona suing pharmacy benefit managers, manufacturers over increased insulin prices

Nov 27, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm

Insulin kit...

Arizona is suing multiple pharmacy benefit managers and manufacturers, accusing them of raising insulin prices as a result of rebate schemes. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona is suing multiple pharmacy benefit managers and manufacturers, accusing them of raising insulin prices as a result of rebate schemes.

The state’s attorney general’s office alleges the managers and manufacturers violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act by artificially increasing the prices due to the schemes.

Rebates were put in place to reduce prescription drug costs, including for insulin, as a way to limit profits for manufacturers. The manufactures instead refused and increased prices to make up for the rebates they had to pay the managers, according to the lawsuit.

The pharmacy benefit managers were said to have executed complex business plans to keep most of inflated profits to themselves despite promises to send increased money to health insurers and patients.

“This lawsuit isn’t just about insulin prices,” Mayes said in a press release. “It’s about exposing and stopping these deceptive and unfair rebate schemes so medication prices don’t continue to skyrocket for patients.”

What companies were named in the lawsuit?

RELATED STORIES

The main pharmacy benefit managers named in the lawsuit are CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx.

The manufacturers named are Novo Nordisk Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, and Eli Lilly and Company.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for overpayments, disgorgement of excessive profits and civil penalties for unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Mayes will also seek to keep the managers and manufacturers from engaging in similar schemes in the future via a court order.

“This lawsuit will not only force these companies to return their unfair profits to Arizona consumers but will also force the companies to operate transparently so patients can understand the true cost of their prescription drugs,” Mayes said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police officer Josh Anderson was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-r...

KTAR.com

Arizona police officer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

An Arizona police officer was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, authorities said Monday.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What’s a Border Patrol social media agent going to do to help amid the influx on migrants?

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Tucson Border Patrol to reduce social media presence, move available staff for operational support

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges. Larry Gaydos and Barry Markson discuss. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

File photo of a briefcase overflowing with cash. Multiple Arizona Lottery players won lucrative pri...

KTAR.com

Flurry of Arizona Lottery players hit big, including $500,000 winner

Multiple Arizona Lottery players will have plenty of extra cash for holiday shopping after recent big-money wins, including one for $500,000.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Closer look at Israel, Hamas agreement to extend cease-fire to free more hostages

Mike Broomhead discusses video he’s seen from Israel-Hamas agreement to extend cease-fire to free more hostages.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Arizona suing pharmacy benefit managers, manufacturers over increased insulin prices