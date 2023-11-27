Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Electric Light Parade returns to Phoenix this weekend with displays, holiday floats

Nov 27, 2023, 1:14 PM

one of the displays for APS decorated with string holiday lights...

There'll be plenty of holly and jolly when the APS Electric Light Parade returns to central Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 2. (APS Photo)

(APS Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There’ll be plenty of holly and jolly when the APS Electric Light Parade returns to central Phoenix this weekend.

The event, presented by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation, will take place Dec. 2 and start at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will be the grand marshal for the free, family-friendly event.

The 2.3-mile parade route will begin at Central and Montebello avenues before traveling south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road. It’ll head east along Camelback to Seventh Street and continue south until its conclusion at Indian School Road.

“For us at APS, serving Arizona means much more than providing electricity. As a hometown company for nearly 140 years and with our employees living and working in cities and towns across the state, giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are,” APS Vice President of External Affairs Stacy Derstine said in a press release.

Here are helpful tips to get you through the Electric Light Parade

Before the weekend arrives, the city of Phoenix offered some tips for those attending the event.

RELATED STORIES

As the parade returns for its 36th year, so will spectators. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as some attendees arrive hours before the parade begins.

For those curious about parking, there’ll be plenty – drivers just need to know where to go. Private lots near the parade will offer free parking, and parking on city streets around the parade route is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests are also highly encouraged to bring water, dress warm, pack chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed at the parade, although, alcohol and glass containers are not.

What streets will be closed in central Phoenix for the event?

There will be multiple street closures for the parade that are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Those closures include: Camelback Road to Bethany Home Road on Central Avenue; Indian School Road to Osborn Road on Seventh Street; and First Avenue to Seventh Street on Camelback Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police officer Josh Anderson was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-r...

KTAR.com

Arizona police officer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

An Arizona police officer was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, authorities said Monday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What’s a Border Patrol social media agent going to do to help amid the influx on migrants?

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Tucson Border Patrol to reduce social media presence, move available staff for operational support

With a surge in migration, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol reduces social media account activity to move available staff for support of current operational challenges. Larry Gaydos and Barry Markson discuss. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Insulin kit...

KTAR.com

Arizona suing pharmacy benefit managers, manufacturers over increased insulin prices

Arizona is suing multiple pharmacy benefit managers and manufacturers, accusing them of raising insulin prices as a result of rebate schemes.

4 hours ago

File photo of a briefcase overflowing with cash. Multiple Arizona Lottery players won lucrative pri...

KTAR.com

Flurry of Arizona Lottery players hit big, including $500,000 winner

Multiple Arizona Lottery players will have plenty of extra cash for holiday shopping after recent big-money wins, including one for $500,000.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Electric Light Parade returns to Phoenix this weekend with displays, holiday floats