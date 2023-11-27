PHOENIX — There’ll be plenty of holly and jolly when the APS Electric Light Parade returns to central Phoenix this weekend.

The event, presented by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation, will take place Dec. 2 and start at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will be the grand marshal for the free, family-friendly event.

The 2.3-mile parade route will begin at Central and Montebello avenues before traveling south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road. It’ll head east along Camelback to Seventh Street and continue south until its conclusion at Indian School Road.

“For us at APS, serving Arizona means much more than providing electricity. As a hometown company for nearly 140 years and with our employees living and working in cities and towns across the state, giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are,” APS Vice President of External Affairs Stacy Derstine said in a press release.

Here are helpful tips to get you through the Electric Light Parade

Before the weekend arrives, the city of Phoenix offered some tips for those attending the event.

As the parade returns for its 36th year, so will spectators. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as some attendees arrive hours before the parade begins.

For those curious about parking, there’ll be plenty – drivers just need to know where to go. Private lots near the parade will offer free parking, and parking on city streets around the parade route is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests are also highly encouraged to bring water, dress warm, pack chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed at the parade, although, alcohol and glass containers are not.

What streets will be closed in central Phoenix for the event?

There will be multiple street closures for the parade that are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Those closures include: Camelback Road to Bethany Home Road on Central Avenue; Indian School Road to Osborn Road on Seventh Street; and First Avenue to Seventh Street on Camelback Road.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.