PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is hurt after a motorcycle was involved in an accident with another automobile on Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to a collision near 7th Street and Apollo Road around 7:30 p.m. According to authorities, upon their arrival, they found a motorcycle and a four-door vehicle involved in the collision. The operator of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Tristian Swain, was found on the roadway showing signs of trauma. The passenger on the motorcycle, who was not identified, was also found in the road.

Fire department officials responded and transported both passengers to the hospital. Swain would later die from his injuries. The woman is in stable condition, according to authorities on Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and did not show any signs of impairment.

Authorities believe the four-door vehicle made a left-hand turn onto Apollo Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading north on 7th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

