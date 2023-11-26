Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle collides with automobile in south Phoenix

Nov 26, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is hurt after a motorcycle was involved in an accident with another automobile on Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to a collision near 7th Street and Apollo Road around 7:30 p.m. According to authorities, upon their arrival, they found a motorcycle and a four-door vehicle involved in the collision. The operator of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Tristian Swain, was found on the roadway showing signs of trauma. The passenger on the motorcycle, who was not identified, was also found in the road.

Fire department officials responded and transported both passengers to the hospital. Swain would later die from his injuries. The woman is in stable condition, according to authorities on Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and did not show any signs of impairment.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities believe the four-door vehicle made a left-hand turn onto Apollo Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading north on 7th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Brantley Gilbert performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Ho...

David Veenstra

Country singer Brantley Gilbert set to headline 2024 Arizona Bike Week lineup

Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert is set to headline next year’s Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on Thursday, April 4th at 8:30 p.m.

1 hour ago

Gilbert, Arizona...

Damon Allred

Gilbert partners with Maricopa County in affordable housing initiative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the town of Gilbert providing affordable housing.

6 hours ago

Masiki the baby Rhino with mom Zuri. (Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park photo)...

David Veenstra

White rhinoceros born in Arizona for the 1st time in decades

A white rhinoceros was born in Arizona for the first time in decades, according to officials from the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

9 hours ago

The grand ballroom's east foyer. (Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

The Phoenician completes 1st phase of renovations to meeting, event space

The refresh to the Scottsdale resort, which has been headed by Parker-Torres Design, has a blend of "contemporary and indigenous" aesthetic.

10 hours ago

Several cities in metro Phoenix made the list of "house rich" cities. (Photo provided by Angelo Fra...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranks among major US cities where residents are most ‘house rich’

Phoenix is ranked No. 10 among the major U.S. cities that are the most "house rich," according to a study by All Star Homes.

11 hours ago

A demonstrator in Tel Aviv holds a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Hamas-Israel war on Nov. 21...

Associated Press

Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce, and says it will seek to extend the deal

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the first American was released under a four-day truce.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle collides with automobile in south Phoenix