Retail Therapy AZ gift shop to open new Valley location at Phoenix Convention Center

Nov 25, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

Retail Therapy AZ owners Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas say they are excited for the Phoenix Co...

Retail Therapy AZ owners Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas say they are excited for the Phoenix Convention Center location. (Photo provided by Phoenix Convention Center & Venues)

(Photo provided by Phoenix Convention Center & Venues)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Local market Retail Therapy AZ is opening a fourth Valley location, this time in Phoenix’s Convention Center.

The shop will feature handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, artisan souvenirs from local Phoenix makers. It is expected to open by January and will be in the West Building facing 2nd Street.

“We began our business in 2021 as a mobile clothing boutique, vending at local pop-up events and we found that we weren’t passionate about the clothing, but really we were excited about all the connections we were making with other local businesses,” Retail Therapy AZ co-owner Erica Jerido said. “We then started coordinating community markets throughout the Valley, but we had the dream that one day we would have a storefront where all the small businesses we loved could have a permanent space to sell their products.”

Retail Therapy AZ currently has two locations in Glendale and one location in Scottsdale. The new location will offer products from 80 local businesses and feature space for classes or team building.

“We are so grateful to be able to have this amazing space at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jerido said. “We’ve definitely realized throughout our journey that we attract people from out of town who want to take something truly local back from Arizona. The Phoenix Convention Center landed perfectly in that realm, we are excited to be able to reach people from all over the world and offer them unique and custom gifts.”

Retail Therapy AZ will be the third locally owned business to open in the Phoenix Convention Center, joining Huss Brewpub and Press Coffee.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

