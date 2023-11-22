Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix to get sunny Thanksgiving day weather, could see weekend rain

Nov 22, 2023, 11:30 AM

Phoenix will see mostly sunny skies during the Thanksgiving weekend but could see some rain. (Photo...

Phoenix will see mostly sunny skies during the Thanksgiving weekend but could see some rain. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix will likely see sunny weather on Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday weekend, but there is a chance of rain during a couple of the days.

Thursday’s holiday is forecast to have a high of 72 degrees and a low of 52 degrees. Highs the rest of the weekend will hover around 70 degrees and the lows will stay around 50 degrees.

“It looks like really nice Thanksgiving weather here in Phoenix … temperatures will be nice, so couldn’t ask for much better weather,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Will it rain in Phoenix over Thanksgiving weekend?

Rain is expected to move into the Phoenix area by late Friday night.

RELATED STORIES

The precipitation could stick around until about noon on Saturday, but don’t expect a heavy downpour.

“There may be a few showers moving into the area Friday evening but we’re not looking at any … large amount of rainfall,” O’Malley said.

When did it last rain in Phoenix?

Rain was measured last Thursday (.09 inches) and Saturday (.14 inches) at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which NWS uses for the city’s official readings.

The showers broke a two-month drought after the last rain was recorded Sept. 12.

The yearly rainfall for Phoenix is at 3.26 inches, about 3 inches below normal for this time of year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Manuel Anthony Sierra, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a s...

KTAR.com

Man connected to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix sentenced to 22 years in prison

The man who terrorized the Valley with a string of drive-by shootings nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

34 minutes ago

Mugshot of Matthew Patrick Wazny, who is accused of shooting a dog in his Phoenix neighborhood on S...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man accused of shooting neighborhood dog with a child nearby

A Phoenix man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot a neighborhood dog while a child was playing with the pet.

2 hours ago

Photo of fentanyl pills seized by Arizona troopers in November 2023. In an unrelated case, Michael ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona drug dealer sentenced to 6 years for selling fentanyl that caused Valley teen’s fatal overdose

An Arizona man was sentenced to six years in prison for supplying the fentanyl pills that caused a Valley teenager's fatal overdose.

5 hours ago

File photo of a crime scene. Two people were shot in Glendale, Arizona, early Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday

One person died and another was hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

The southbound Loop 303 freeway in Goodyear was closed after a collision Wednesday morning, Nov. 22...

KTAR.com

Part of Loop 303 freeway temporarily closed in West Valley after collision

Part of the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a serious crash.

8 hours ago

A host of holiday events will take over metro Phoenix through the new year. (Facebook Photo/Downtow...

KTAR.com

Here are the big holiday events happening across metro Phoenix

Here are a variety of holiday events happening around metro Phoenix to help you celebrate the festive season.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Phoenix to get sunny Thanksgiving day weather, could see weekend rain