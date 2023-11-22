PHOENIX — Phoenix will likely see sunny weather on Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday weekend, but there is a chance of rain during a couple of the days.

Thursday’s holiday is forecast to have a high of 72 degrees and a low of 52 degrees. Highs the rest of the weekend will hover around 70 degrees and the lows will stay around 50 degrees.

“It looks like really nice Thanksgiving weather here in Phoenix … temperatures will be nice, so couldn’t ask for much better weather,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

3-Day Outlook: Tranquil weather conditions and near normal temperatures are expected this week across the Phoenix metro area. A slight increase in moisture may lead to rain chances (<15%) as early as Friday evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/D0PepFWQzX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 21, 2023

Will it rain in Phoenix over Thanksgiving weekend?

Rain is expected to move into the Phoenix area by late Friday night.

The precipitation could stick around until about noon on Saturday, but don’t expect a heavy downpour.

“There may be a few showers moving into the area Friday evening but we’re not looking at any … large amount of rainfall,” O’Malley said.

When did it last rain in Phoenix?

Rain was measured last Thursday (.09 inches) and Saturday (.14 inches) at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which NWS uses for the city’s official readings.

The showers broke a two-month drought after the last rain was recorded Sept. 12.

The yearly rainfall for Phoenix is at 3.26 inches, about 3 inches below normal for this time of year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

