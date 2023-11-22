Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Part of Loop 303 freeway temporarily closed in West Valley after collision

Nov 22, 2023, 6:16 AM | Updated: 7:08 am

The southbound Loop 303 freeway in Goodyear was closed after a collision Wednesday morning, Nov. 22...

The southbound Loop 303 freeway in Goodyear was closed after a collision Wednesday morning, Nov. 22, 2023. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Part of the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a serious crash, authorities said.

The southbound lanes were closed at Camelback Road in Goodyear after the collision, which occurred near Indian School Road. The freeway reopened around 7 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic was temporarily restricted, but not closed, after the crash, leading to backups in both directions.

An injured motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

