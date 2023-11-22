PHOENIX — Part of the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a serious crash, authorities said.

The southbound lanes were closed at Camelback Road in Goodyear after the collision, which occurred near Indian School Road. The freeway reopened around 7 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic was temporarily restricted, but not closed, after the crash, leading to backups in both directions.

An injured motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

No other information was immediately available.

