PHOENIX — Adding to their roster of stores, Tempe Marketplace has 11 new tenants including Lululemon, Nike, LumberjAxes, Handel’s Ice Cream and Escapology, which are already welcoming customers.

In the coming months, brands including J. Crew, Rowan Piercing, Pandora Jewelry, Box Lunch, and Strange Adventures Comics & Collectibles will open their doors, bringing the center to nearly 100% leased.

“We are excited to welcome a new wave of tenants to Tempe Marketplace. These additions underscore our commitment to offering an unparalleled shopping experience for the community,” said Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing at Vestar.

LumberjAxes opened its doors at the shopping center this past summer near Victoria’s Secret. Spanning 13,000 square feet, LumberjAxes offers an immersive experience that combines axe throwing and cuisine.

Nike, a market leader in athletic footwear and apparel, opened its doors at Tempe Marketplace this June, and is located between H&M and Creations Boutique.

Activewear and yoga-inspired apparel brand Lululemon and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream both opened their doors last week.

Comic and collectible retailer Strange Adventures is currently under construction, along with Box Lunch, a community-oriented gift and apparel brand that donates a portion of each purchase to local food banks. Both are expected to open by the end of 2023.

Pandora Jewelry is scheduled to start construction in the spring of 2024 and J. Crew is expected to also open its doors to customers at that time.

Opening in early 2024 at Tempe Marketplace is Rowan Piercing, which offers a personalized jewelry experience with hypoallergenic products and licensed nurses.

Existing retailer Hot Topic and its brand of music-related apparel and accessories will soon relocate into a larger 3,000-square-foot space and is anticipated to open by the end of the year.

