Police investigating shootings at bus stop in Glendale

Nov 20, 2023, 7:30 PM

PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are investigating a double shooting that took place near the intersection of 51st and Northern avenues Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene just after 2:30 p.m. in response to a shots fired call and found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses said a man fired shots in the air just north of the intersection and then headed south on 51st Avenue until he came in contact with two men who were at a bus stop.

The man with the gun then fired multiple shots, seriously injuring the two men.

Police located and captured the man in a nearby neighborhood with the help of a police dog.

Police said they believe the shootings were random and they do not believe the suspect and victims know each other.

The intersection of 51st and Northern avenues was closed and will remain closed while police investigate.

No additional information was available.

