PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week approved $10 million to convert a hotel into senior housing and build a rental community for low-income families.

“We’re putting this funding to work for our community, making sure that our seniors have a place to call home and families are able to not only afford living in our county’s largest city, but also have a home where they can thrive,” Clint Hickman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said in a release.

The county expects 550 people will benefit from the two projects, which will be funded through Maricopa County’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Each project will receive $5 million as part of a collaboration with the city of Phoenix.

Hotel conversion to help seniors experiencing homelessness

The 125-room hotel conversion is designed to help people ages 55 and older exit homelessness.

The property at 8130 N. Black Canyon Highway will consist of studio units, including accessible or adaptable rooms for individuals with disabilities.

People with household income at or below 30 percent of the Area Median Income will have 40 units reserved for them and will come with on-site support services and access to employment and career training opportunities.

How will money be used for affordable housing in Phoenix?

The other project is a 109-unit affordable housing rental community called Horizon on Villa. It will be located next to Edison Park near 20th and Roosevelt streets.

Free Wi-Fi will be provided for residents as well as a multi-purpose room, a fitness room, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Residents will have access to support services including GED and ESL classes, job fairs, Head Start, after-school programming for children, and referrals to homeownership and health programs.

More information about Maricopa County’s housing investments is available on the county website.

