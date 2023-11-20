Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Trio of Arizona men implicated in insurance fraud scheme

Nov 20, 2023, 11:22 AM

Three Arizona men have been implicated in an insurance fraud scheme. (Facebook Photo/YCSO, left, Getty Images, right)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three Arizona men have been implicated in an insurance fraud scheme and one of the suspects is still on the loose.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives were alerted to the possibility of the scheme happening in multiple Arizona in January, according to a press release from the office.

Ronald Williams Higgins, of Sun City, was found to be the lead member of the venture that would have false water damage claims filed to Allstate Insurance that would be paid out, according to YCSO.

The scheme, which spanned over several years, allegedly saw more than $1.3 million in false claims paid out as a result of Higgins and his two accomplices, Eddie Murdock of Mayer and Dustin Mountain of Cordes Lakes.

Higgins was arrested in Indiana on Nov. 6. Mountain was already jailed in Arizona on unrelated charges and will face additional ones for the scheme. A search continues for Murdock, who has eluded custody.

The investigation was conducted by YCSO, Allstate’s fraud team, the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Phoenix Police Department.

