Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 Valley cities among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, per WalletHub

Nov 19, 2023, 3:00 PM

Thanksgiving meal on table with various foods...

Four Valley cities ranked in the top-12 of WalletHub's 100 best places to go for Thanksgiving 2023. (Pexels photo).

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Four Valley cities ranked in the top-12 of WalletHub’s 100 best places to go for Thanksgiving 2023.

Scottsdale ranked No. 4, Phoenix was slotted at No. 7, Mesa placed No. 11 and Gilbert was right behind at No. 12.

Arizona cities were littered throughout the top 100, with Tucson coming in at No. 20, Chandler at No. 34 and Glendale at No. 70.

What criteria was used to rank the best cities to go to for Thanksgiving 2023?

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five different dimensions:

  • Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions
  • affordability
  • safety and accessibility
  • giving thanks
  • Thanksgiving weather forecast

WalletHub then evaluated those variables by using weighted averages for 18 additional related metrics, such as pumpkin patches per capita and Thanksgiving temperature vs. average temperature.

RELATED STORIES

How did Phoenix make it onto the list?

On a scale of one to 100, with one being the best and 100 being the worst, Phoenix ranked No. 1 in holiday decoration shops per capita. Phoenix’s rankings for some of the other key categories are listed below:

  • No. 52 – cost of Thanksgiving dinner
  • No. 10 – pumpkin patches per capita
  • No. 18 – total volunteer hours per residents age 16 and over
  • No. 27 – weather forecast

The best city in the nation to for Thanksgiving 2023 this year is San Francisco, California, according to WalletHub, while the worst is Stockton, California.

“Surprisingly, San Francisco is the place to be if you’re looking for highly-rated yet affordable restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving this year,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst, said in a press release. “The city also has pretty good weather this time of year and offers lots of opportunities for sightseeing and other outdoor fun that won’t require spending a ton of money.”

The average person spends $325 over the five-day Thanksgiving period, according to WalletHub. In total, Americans spend $949 million on turkeys, with 40 million turkeys killed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

side by side of woman getting blood taken out and Phoenix Symphony...

SuElen Rivera

Blood donors can get free ticket to Phoenix Symphony through end of November

Through the end of the month, anyone who donates blood at any Vitalant donation center will get a ticket to Phoenix Symphony.

2 hours ago

police lights...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man arrested for impersonating officer in Prescott

An Arizona man was recently arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer to a woman in Prescott, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Abisai Urias, 32, Tucson...

KTAR.com

Arizona man guilty of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine

Abisai Urias, 32, of Tucson was found guilty last week of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine and steroids.

8 hours ago

A look at a lakeside ramada planned for the WaterView office campus by Holualoa Cos. (Holualoa Cos....

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Holualoa Cos. rebrands and bolsters Camelback lakeside office building

Nearly two years after purchasing an office campus in the Camelback corridor, Holualoa Cos. said activity is picking up amid renovations.

9 hours ago

prison arizona...

KTAR.com

Arizona prisons reach deal with DOJ to remedy visual impairment support

The DOJ announced last week Arizona prisons will implement reforms to prevent discrimination against prisoners with vision disabilities.

19 hours ago

U.S. plant hardiness zones...

Associated Press

Arizona mostly holds ground, but plant hardiness zones get major national adjustments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ”plant hardiness zone map” was updated Wednesday for the first time in a decade.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

4 Valley cities among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, per WalletHub