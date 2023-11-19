Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man arrested for impersonating officer in Prescott

Nov 19, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:25 am

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was recently arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer to a woman in Prescott, authorities said.

Kenneth Gregory of Chino Valley, was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for impersonating a police officer, the Prescott Valley Police Department said.

Officers received a call on Nov. 11 notifying them about a man in a red Dodge truck with flashing red and blue lights in a Walmart parking lot, police said. The caller stated the man identified himself as an officer and was speaking to a woman who was panhandling on the corner.

The caller then told the suspect he was calling the police, and the man took off, police said. A license plate of the suspect was taken down.

Prescott Valley and Chino Valley officers coordinated to arrest Gregory without incident.

Police said several items were recovered at the scene to include a badge, gun and gun belt, as well as the red and blue lights that were attached the the inside of the front window of the truck.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, have had contact with Gregory is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

“It is the willingness of residents to notify of suspicious activities that assists the department in its crime prevention efforts,” Jodi Mullins of Prescott Valley Police said in a press release.

