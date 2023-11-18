Suspect in custody after shootings in Phoenix Friday night

PHOENIX — A suspect is in police custody after multiple people were shot near 36th Street and McDowell Road on Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area for a shooting call around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found multiple victims with serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter fled the area in a vehicle, which was followed by a witness to the area of 44th Street and Campbell Avenue.

The suspected crashed his vehicle there and was then arrested.

There was no additional information available.

The investigation is ongoing.

