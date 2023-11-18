Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in custody after shootings in Phoenix Friday night

Nov 18, 2023, 8:30 AM

caution tape across police car...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect is in police custody after multiple people were shot near 36th Street and McDowell Road on Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area for a shooting call around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found multiple victims with serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RELATED STORIES

The alleged shooter fled the area in a vehicle, which was followed by a witness to the area of 44th Street and Campbell Avenue.

The suspected crashed his vehicle there and was then arrested.

There was no additional information available.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Chandler police officer involved in shooting as part of welfare check

Police in Chandler are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night just east of Interstate 10.

1 hour ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport garners national and global acclaim

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has once again secured the best ranking in WSJ’s The Best and Worst U.S. Airports of 2023.

1 hour ago

An Ironman Arizona competitor runs near Tempe Town Lake during last year's triathlon. Traffic will ...

KTAR.com

Watch out for traffic restrictions for Ironman Arizona triathlon in Tempe this weekend

Traffic will be restricted in the Tempe Town Lake area this weekend to accommodate Sunday's Ironman Arizona triathlon.

2 hours ago

Ashley Furniture is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot development for manufacturing and dis...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Ashley Furniture passes first hurdle for new manufacturing facility

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has received the initial green light needed from the city of Avondale to build a new manufacturing and distribution center west of Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Balin Overstolz-McNair/KTAR)...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestinian groups protest Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s canceled ASU appearance in Tempe

Arizona State University cancelled an appearance by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Friday, yet supporters gathered in Tempe this afternoon.

12 hours ago

Christopher Hernandez was booked on multiple charges after being accused of murder...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Phoenix on Wednesday

A man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Phoenix a night earlier, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Suspect in custody after shootings in Phoenix Friday night