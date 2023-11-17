Phoenix residents and visitors could have more options in 2024 for micromobility, short-distance transportation with lightweight vehicles, electric and nonelectric, that typically only transport one person at a time, such as electric scooters or electric bikes.

The city’s pilot program began in downtown Phoenix in September 2019 with various vehicle vendors; users logged more than 330,000 e-scooter rides. The program was further expanded to include neighborhoods south and east of downtown.

After it finalized an agreement with current vendors Lime and Spin in December 2022, the city replaced the pilot program at the beginning of 2023 with the Shared Micromobility Program. Officials are now gathering public comment to expand the current micromobility program beyond its current boundaries.

“We believe that there is a demand for e-scooters and e-bikes to be accessible beyond the existing program boundaries. Staff is evaluating and creating a plan for expansion on the micromobility program and is seeking public opinion for this,” said Shiraz Malul, a Phoenix micromobility planner, in an Oct. 23 program update.

