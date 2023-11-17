PHOENIX — A 65-year-old Arizona man attempting to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River and back died Thursday, authorities said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of an emergency by a personal locator beacon on the Bright Angel Trail at about 1:30 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

The hiker, James Handschy of Oracle, was located about 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

Handschy was taken out of the canyon by a helicopter and was pronounced dead by rangers shortly after.

An investigation into the incident is underway by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was available.

