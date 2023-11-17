Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Jane Doe found dead in Apache Junction over 30 years ago identified as missing Phoenix teen

Nov 17, 2023, 8:18 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

sketch and image of melody Harrison sketch and image of melody Harrison Profile image of Melody Harrison

PHOENIX — An unidentified girl who was found dead more than 30 years ago in Apache Junction has finally been identified, authorities announced Thursday.

The body was identified as 15-year-old Melody Harrison, a freshman at South Mountain High School, who was reported as missing from Phoenix in 1992, the Apache Junction Police Department said.

“There is peace of mind having found Melody’s identity and sharing with her family, but there isn’t closure surrounding the circumstances of her death,” Stephanie Bourgeois, Apache Junction police investigator, said in a press release.

How did Melody Harrison’s case go cold?

The decomposed remains of an unidentified female were found in a remote desert area near Idaho and Baseline roads on Aug. 6, 1992.

“There was very little for us to go on at that point. There was no signs of trauma. There was really no way to find out how this individual had passed away or what had happened and the mystery became on ‘who was this individual?’ There was no identification,” Michael Poley, chief police for Apache Junction, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Two months after she went missing, Harrison’s family filed a missing persons report through the Phoenix Police Department.

She was taken off the missing list in 1996 following multiple reports to her family that she had been seen in various locations, police said.

Her family believed she was alive and didn’t want to return home.

RELATED STORIES

What helped identify Harrison?

Authorities reopened the case in 2008, but it went cold again. The case got picked back up in 2018 with the help of the DNA Doe Project, which used genetic genealogy techniques to further develop her DNA profile.

DNA from potential relatives were analyzed and used to make a family tree, which allowed investigators to make branches through genealogical records and two databases.

Additionally, a second confirmation of DNA was done by comparing family members to confirm Harrison’s identity.

Where is the investigation into the Apache Junction case at now?

Now that Harrison has been identified, investigators are working to determine how she ended up over 40 miles away from her home.

The Apache Junction Police Department is looking for information regarding why Harrison was in the area during the time of her disappearance, as well as any details regarding her close friends or relationships.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

“Just for those families that are still looking for their loved ones, and for the remains that are yet to be identified, there are dedicated professionals that are really trying to do everything they can to bring this resolution and, sometimes, closure to these families,” Poley said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An emergency siren test for the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona, was sche...

KTAR.com

West Valley nuclear power plant testing emergency alert system Friday

The Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is testing its emergency siren system in the West Valley on Friday, officials said.

15 minutes ago

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month dry streak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, is expecte...

Kevin Stone

Next round of metro Phoenix storm activity could include heavier rain, lightning

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month rainless streak on Thursday is expected to bring another, more potent, round of activity to the region.

1 hour ago

side by side of missing person and missing vehicle...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for woman with medical condition who was last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen in south Phoenix, authorities said. 

2 hours ago

File photo of a sign at the University of Arizona entrance in Tucson. Students and faculty members ...

Associated Press

University of Arizona students, teachers angry over $240M budget shortfall

Students and faculty members harshly criticized University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins on Thursday over a $240 million budget shortfall.

4 hours ago

St. Mary's Food Bank is collecting turkeys to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 20,000 Valley...

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank facing turkey donation shortage as Thanksgiving nears

St. Mary’s Food Bank is making a final push to collect enough turkeys to provide Thanksgiving meals for a record number of Valley families in need.

7 hours ago

Kid holding ice cream cone. (Instagram: @handelsicecream)...

Brandon Gray

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opening Tempe Marketplace location with celebration

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is hosting a grand opening celebration of its fourth location in the Valley.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Jane Doe found dead in Apache Junction over 30 years ago identified as missing Phoenix teen