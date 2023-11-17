PHOENIX — Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is hosting a grand opening celebration of its fourth location in the Valley.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. Friday and will last throughout the weekend at its new Tempe Marketplace location at 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.

The business has been in operation since 1945 and boasts 48 continuous flavors along with over 140 rotating seasonal flavors. All ice cream is made, in-house daily.

On Friday, the first 50 guests will receive free ice cream for a year with additional drawings for free ice cream throughout the event. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, guests can buy one, get one small cake, sugar cone or dish. Face painting will also be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Handels will donate 20% of proceeds from Sunday’s sales to Tempe Community Action Agency to promote equity and poverty elimination.

Handel’s at Tempe Marketplace is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

