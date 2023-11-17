Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Giving Machine now accepting donations in Gilbert and Glendale

Nov 17, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:48 am

(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Giving Machines)...

(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Giving Machines)

(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Giving Machines)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A popular vending machine that accepts charitable donations opened to the public Friday in two Valley cities.

The Giving Machine allows people to donate a variety of items needed for local and global charities. One machine opened Friday at Gilbert Water Tower Plaza until Dec. 31. Additional machines will be located at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale from Nov. 17-30.

Local charity Manes and Miracles is participating in the East Valley Giving Machines this year for the first time.

“With nearly 20% of our clients at or below poverty level, Giving Machine donations are vital to ensuring that sweet special needs clients at Manes and Miracles have access to the life-changing benefits of therapy with our horses, regardless of their financial situation,” Lindsey Pittman, co-founder and director of operations of Manes and Miracles, said in a press release.

The #LightTheWorld Giving Machines started in 2017 and have raised more than $22 million in worldwide donations for charities. Arizonans have donated more than $3.5 million, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This year, there will be over 50 machine locations worldwide.

The LDS church sponsors the Giving Machines. Visitors can make donations by purchasing items ranging in price from $5 to $250. It includes clothing and hygiene items, meals and school supplies to livestock and life-saving medicine. Donations can also be made online and 100% of all donations go directly to participating charities.

