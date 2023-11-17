Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10, State Route 143 to be closed in Valley this weekend

Nov 17, 2023, 4:05 AM

Interstate 10 and State Route 143, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Interstate 10 and State Route 143, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Valley freeways, Interstate 10 and State Route 143, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe and Phoenix, westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed.

The westbound U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10 and westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for a traffic shift.

What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?

In Mesa, all U.S. 60 on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Sunday for cross street pavement improvements.

