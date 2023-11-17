Interstate 10, State Route 143 to be closed in Valley this weekend
Nov 17, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Flickr Photo/ADOT)
PHOENIX — Two Valley freeways, Interstate 10 and State Route 143, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.
In Tempe and Phoenix, westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed.
The westbound U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10 and westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads will be closed.
Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for a traffic shift.
What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?
In Mesa, all U.S. 60 on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Sunday for cross street pavement improvements.
