PHOENIX — Two Valley freeways, Interstate 10 and State Route 143, will have closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe and Phoenix, westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed.

The westbound U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10 and westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for a traffic shift.

What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?

In Mesa, all U.S. 60 on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Sunday for cross street pavement improvements.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.