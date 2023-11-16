PHOENIX — Nashville-style Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its second Valley location on Friday.

The new restaurant is located in a Target-anchored strip mall located at Seventh Street and Bell Road in Phoenix. It has an outdoor patio and is decorated with locally inspired street art.

It will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Backed by rapper and investor Drake, and known for its Nashville hot chicken, Dave’s specializes in chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac and cheese, french fries and shakes.

The new Valley branch is owned and operated by franchisees and brothers Devon and Clinton Wesselink of Elevated Restaurant Group AZ.

“This is our first Dave’s location in the city of Phoenix, but we are actively seeking more location opportunities throughout the market, with a focus on expanding in the West Valley,” Devon Wesselink said in a press release.

The first Dave’s in the Valley opened in Gilbert at Baseline and Cooper roads.

What’s the history of Dave’s Hot Chicken?

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded by four friends who used $900 to open a pop-up location at a parking lot in Southern California in 2017.

Not long after its debut, the business took off, going national in 2019 after closing a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps.

There are more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada and Middle East, with 70 more scheduled to open this year.

In addition to Drake, the brand’s investors include Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan.

