Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Drake-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken to open 2nd Valley location Friday

Nov 16, 2023, 12:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


interior of Dave's Hot Chicken interior of Dave's Hot Chicken interior of Dave's Hot Chicken interior of Dave's Hot Chicken

PHOENIX — Nashville-style Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its second Valley location on Friday.

The new restaurant is located in a Target-anchored strip mall located at Seventh Street and Bell Road in Phoenix. It has an outdoor patio and is decorated with locally inspired street art.

It will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Backed by rapper and investor Drake, and known for its Nashville hot chicken, Dave’s specializes in chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac and cheese, french fries and shakes.

The new Valley branch is owned and operated by franchisees and brothers Devon and Clinton Wesselink of Elevated Restaurant Group AZ.

RELATED STORIES

“This is our first Dave’s location in the city of Phoenix, but we are actively seeking more location opportunities throughout the market, with a focus on expanding in the West Valley,” Devon Wesselink said in a press release.

The first Dave’s in the Valley opened in Gilbert at Baseline and Cooper roads.

What’s the history of Dave’s Hot Chicken?

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded by four friends who used $900 to open a pop-up location at a parking lot in Southern California in 2017.

Not long after its debut, the business took off, going national in 2019 after closing a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps.

There are more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada and Middle East, with 70 more scheduled to open this year.

In addition to Drake, the brand’s investors include Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Man dies after shooting involving Goodyear police in Avondale

A man is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night in Avondale, authorities said. 

51 minutes ago

File photo of an Arizona Humane Society pet ambulance. A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 1...

Kevin Stone

Skinned dog found dead in Phoenix trash bin as animal cruelty cases trend higher

A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday in a trash bin at a Phoenix apartment complex, the latest in a rising trend of animal cruelty cases.

2 hours ago

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Rain drizzles across the Valley after a 2-month dry streak

Scattered storms crossed parts of the Valley Thursday morning, putting an end to a long two-month rainless streak.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Ezra Henry, one of two people who were arrested after a child was wounded in a shooting ...

KTAR.com

Child injured, 2 people arrested after shootout in west Phoenix

A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A backup was building up near Buckeye following a closure of Interstate 10 in Buckeye due to a cras...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 in Buckeye reopens after crash involving pedestrian

Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye reopened Thursday morning after temporarily closing due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

6 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

ASU police investigates disruption at student government meeting after rocks thrown

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating a disruption of an ASU Student Government meeting Tuesday night.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Drake-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken to open 2nd Valley location Friday