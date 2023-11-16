PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said.

The crash happened after Watson Road, where drivers were being taken off.

According to ABC15, a person was struck and killed.

Motorists should expect delays and seek a different route.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the roadway should reopen around 6:30 a.m.

Westbound I-10 was unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.