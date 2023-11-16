Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye after crash involving pedestrian
Nov 16, 2023, 5:37 AM | Updated: 6:38 am
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said.
The crash happened after Watson Road, where drivers were being taken off.
According to ABC15, a person was struck and killed.
Motorists should expect delays and seek a different route.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the roadway should reopen around 6:30 a.m.
Westbound I-10 was unaffected.
