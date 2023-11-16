Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye after crash involving pedestrian

Nov 16, 2023, 5:37 AM | Updated: 6:38 am

A backup was building up near Buckeye following a closure of Interstate 10 in Buckeye due to a cras...

Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye closed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, following a crash. (AZ511 Traffic Camera)

(AZ511 Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said.

The crash happened after Watson Road, where drivers were being taken off.

According to ABC15, a person was struck and killed.

RELATED STORIES

Motorists should expect delays and seek a different route.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the roadway should reopen around 6:30 a.m.

Westbound I-10 was unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

ASU police investigates disruption at student government meeting after rocks thrown

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating a disruption of an ASU Student Government meeting Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

Image represents what a Thanksgiving market basket could look like...

SuElen Rivera

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona down 28% from last year

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona is down in 2023 compared to last year, the Arizona Farm Bureau said.

2 hours ago

White Castle is opening its second Valley location in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2023....

Kevin Stone

White Castle sets opening date for its 2nd metro Phoenix hamburger joint

Start making your plans, Cravers. White Castle has announced an opening date for its highly anticipated second metro Phoenix location in Tempe.

2 hours ago

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell cracking down on organized retail crime with new campaign

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday she has launched a new "Safe Shopping" campaign. It's an effort to battle organized retail crime. 

3 hours ago

side by side photos of the latest Taco Chelo...

SuElen Rivera

Taco Chelo to open second Arizona location in Tempe near ASU next month

A popular downtown Phoenix taco spot is expanding in the Valley with the addition of its latest restaurant scheduled to open next month in Tempe by Arizona State University.

11 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot by Goodyear police near Avondale Circle K

Police are working on a critical incident Wednesday night near McDowell and Dysart roads in Avondale, officials said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye after crash involving pedestrian