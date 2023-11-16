Suspect shot by Goodyear police near Avondale Circle K
PHOENIX — A suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night near Dysart and McDowell roads in Avondale.
Officials said officers received a call from a person saying an individual brandished a weapon at them at a Goodyear Dairy Queen near the intersection.
When officers arrived at the scene they could not find the individual. However, officers later found the suspect on foot. Authorities said he brandished a weapon at which point officers were involved in the shooting behind a Circle K.
Two officers were involved and they were not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
