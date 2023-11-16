Close
Suspect shot by Goodyear police near Avondale Circle K

Nov 15, 2023, 7:56 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm

PHOENIX — A suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night near Dysart and McDowell roads in Avondale.

Officials said officers received a call from a person saying an individual brandished a weapon at them at a Goodyear Dairy Queen near the intersection.

When officers arrived at the scene they could not find the individual. However, officers later found the suspect on foot. Authorities said he brandished a weapon at which point officers were involved in the shooting behind a Circle K.

Two officers were involved and they were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

