Suspect shot by Goodyear police near Avondale Circle K

PHOENIX — A suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night near Dysart and McDowell roads in Avondale.

Officials said officers received a call from a person saying an individual brandished a weapon at them at a Goodyear Dairy Queen near the intersection.

** 🚨Goodyear Police Department Critical Incident Notification🚨**

When officers arrived at the scene they could not find the individual. However, officers later found the suspect on foot. Authorities said he brandished a weapon at which point officers were involved in the shooting behind a Circle K.

Two officers were involved and they were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

