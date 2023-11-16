Close
White Castle sets opening date for its 2nd metro Phoenix hamburger joint

Nov 16, 2023, 4:15 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


White Castle is opening its second Valley location in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2023.

PHOENIX – Start making your plans, Cravers. White Castle has announced an opening date for its highly anticipated second metro Phoenix location.

The home of the Original Slider will debut in Tempe at 8735 S. Jewel Street, near Warner Road and Interstate 10, on Nov. 28 with an 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

White Castle, which is recognized as the nation’s first fast-food chain, has developed a cult-like following of fans known as Cravers, who can’t get enough of the restaurant’s small square hamburgers.

The Ohio-based chain was mostly a Midwest and New York phenomena for years, but its reputation grew well beyond its footprint. The family-owned business, which started in 1921, now operates more than 350 locations.

New openings are known to draw swarms of customers willing to wait in long lines for drive-thru or walk-up service.

The Tempe location doesn’t have much space for parking. To better accommodate the expected crowds, it will temporarily limit hours to 8 a.m.-1 a.m. and orders to a 60-slider maximum. In addition, online and delivery orders won’t be available initially.

The Valley’s first White Castle, which debuted near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Via de Ventura in Scottsdale in 2019, is open 24 hours.

