Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sammy Hagar bringing supergroup that includes former Van Halen partner to Phoenix

Nov 15, 2023, 1:15 PM

Sammy Hagar, front, will be joined by, from left, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and former Van Halen m...

Sammy Hagar, front, will be joined by, from left, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and former Van Halen mate Michael Anthony on the “The Best of All Worlds” tour, which hits Phoenix on Aug. 20, 2024. (Timothy Norris Photo)

(Timothy Norris Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Sammy Hagar is coming through Phoenix next summer when the rocker goes on the road with a high-powered supergroup that includes a former Van Halen mate.

“The Best of All Worlds” tour will hit the outdoor stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 20, with special guest Loverboy.

Presales started Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

Hagar will be reunited with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and joined by guitar wizard Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin legend John Bonham.

What can fans expect at Sammy Hagar’s 2024 tour?

The show will feature songs from Hagar’s solo career as well as his days as in Van Halen. The legendary band started by the late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen and drummer Alex Van Halen released four albums with Hagar on vocals from 1986 to 1995.

RELATED STORIES

The chart-topping “Van Hagar” albums — “5150,” “OU812,” “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” and “Balance” — were reissued earier this year in a box set called “The Collection II.”

Van Halen’s Hagar-era catalog includes the classics “Best of Both Worlds,” “Right Now” and “Finish What Ya Started.”

Hagar was already an established rock star before he joined Van Halen, with solo hits such as “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock.”

“The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can,” Hagar said in a press release.

The concert won’t be Hagar’s only visit to the Valley in 2024. He plans to be in town in January when his rare 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari hits the block during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

KTAR.com

Man found dead in Peoria home after barricade situation

A man was found dead in his home in Peoria following a barricade situation Thursday morning, authorities said.

41 seconds ago

Photo of art supplies (Arizona Department of Education)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona schools superintendent Tom Horne announces $10m arts supply grant

Arizona State schools Superintendent Tom Horne announced Wednesday a $10 million grant for public schools. It will allow the schools to purchase art supplies through the Arts Consumable Grant.

53 minutes ago

Photo of gavel....

KTAR.com

Phoenix woman sentenced for role as social media recruiter for human smuggling

A 22-year-old Phoenix woman was sentenced to a year in prison for her role as a social media recruiter for human smuggling, authorities said Wednesday.

2 hours ago

two brothers are booked in Fourth Avenue Jail on homicide charges...

KTAR.com

2 brothers accused of fatally stabbing man in Phoenix over the weekend

Two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

Mary Bailey, left, is accused of killing Yvonne Menke in 1985. (MCSO Mugshot, Polk County Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested in 40-year-old love triangle cold case murder

An Arizona woman involved in a cold case murder stemming from a love triangle nearly 40 years ago was arrested Monday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Headshot of Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, who died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after battling c...

KTAR.com

Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant, has died

Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant and former mayor of Phoenix, died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer. She was 82.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sammy Hagar bringing supergroup that includes former Van Halen partner to Phoenix