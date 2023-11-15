PHOENIX – Sammy Hagar is coming through Phoenix next summer when the rocker goes on the road with a high-powered supergroup that includes a former Van Halen mate.

“The Best of All Worlds” tour will hit the outdoor stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 20, with special guest Loverboy.

Presales started Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

Hagar will be reunited with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and joined by guitar wizard Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin legend John Bonham.

What can fans expect at Sammy Hagar’s 2024 tour?

The show will feature songs from Hagar’s solo career as well as his days as in Van Halen. The legendary band started by the late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen and drummer Alex Van Halen released four albums with Hagar on vocals from 1986 to 1995.

The chart-topping “Van Hagar” albums — “5150,” “OU812,” “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” and “Balance” — were reissued earier this year in a box set called “The Collection II.”

Van Halen’s Hagar-era catalog includes the classics “Best of Both Worlds,” “Right Now” and “Finish What Ya Started.”

Hagar was already an established rock star before he joined Van Halen, with solo hits such as “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock.”

“The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can,” Hagar said in a press release.

The concert won’t be Hagar’s only visit to the Valley in 2024. He plans to be in town in January when his rare 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari hits the block during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

