Passenger who disturbed Phoenix-Hawaii flight ordered to pay $39,000 after serving time

Nov 14, 2023, 12:10 PM

File photo of American Airlines planes on a runway. Cayla Farris, 29, of Hawaii pleaded guilty Sept...

Cayla Farris, 29, of Hawaii pleaded guilty Sept. 12, 2023, to interference with a flight crew member on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii. (American Airlines File Photo)

(American Airlines File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A passenger who already served time in prison was ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution for disrupting an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last year, authorities announced Tuesday.

Cayla Farris, 29, of Hawaii pleaded guilty Sept. 12, 2023, to interference with a flight crew member, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Farris was sentenced last week to time served of 3.6 months in addition paying back the airline $38,952 for delay-related costs.

She won’t be allowed to fly commercially without prior approval while she is under supervised release for three years.

How did woman interfere with Phoenix-to-Hawaii flight?

Prosecutors say Farris threatened and swore at the crew and passengers during a flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Honolulu on Feb. 13, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

The captain decided to return the Phoenix because Farris’ behavior prevented the crew members from continuing their duties.

Several flights had to be rerouted as a result of the disturbance.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix Police Department.

