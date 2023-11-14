PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based real estate developer Greenlight Communities announced the groundbreaking on its new north Phoenix community.

The developer held a ceremony on its 14th property, North Valley Parkway, which is located at 33455 N. North Valley Pkwy.

It’s positioned near the I-17 employment corridor and the upcoming $40 billion TSMC facility and campus, in its growing employment district.

Leasing for units is set to start in October 2024.

What are the features of the North Valley Parkway community?

Greenlight’s Cabana apartment brand provides studio, one and two-bedroom units in communities around Phoenix. Nearly 5,000 units are currently under construction or being planned and developed around the Valley.

According to Greenlight Communities, North Valley Parkway is one of their smaller projects. The community offers more boutique rental experiences in its 159 units.

It will feature 59 studios, 66 one-bedroom and 34 two-bedroom units.

Charter schools will be on each side of the property to provide local education for the community’s children.

In addition, it will feature three courtyards with a “wide array of amenities,” according to Greenlight Communities.

“We are thrilled to introduce North Valley Parkway, one of our most intimate and unique projects yet. By combining attainability, innovation and prime location, we are creating a living space that not only meets the needs of our residents but also enhances the fabric of the surrounding community,” Greenlight Communities Co-founder Patricia Watts said in a press release.

