Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Gilbert, pair of $100,000 holiday game tickets sold in Valley

Nov 13, 2023, 4:56 PM

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It was a good weekend for lucky Arizona Lottery players in metro Phoenix.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert for Saturday’s drawing.

The slip matched four of the five numbers. Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 12, 14, 24 and 57 with a Powerball number of 7.

There’s a 1 in 913,129 chance to hit the five-figure prize, good odds compared to the jackpot chances of 1 in 292,201,338.

Additionally, a pair of $100,000 tickets as part of Arizona Lottery’s “25 Days of Winning” were sold and claimed in the Valley.

One was sold at a bingo hall in Sun City and another was sold at a market in Goodyear.

Another $10,000 holiday ticket as part of the “Snow Much Fun” promotion was sold at a gas station in Mesa.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

