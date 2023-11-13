Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale police detectives involved in shooting in Mesa

Nov 13, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

PHOENIX – Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, authorities said.

The intersection of Horne and Broadway Road, near Eagles Park, was closed in all directions as of around 12:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Police gave the all clear on the area at about 2:15 p.m.

“I was advised that there is a helicopter over the scene at Horne and Broadway. Officers on scene are requesting you leave the area for safety concerns,” Detective Richard Encinas of the Mesa Police Department said in an email to the media.

No officers were reported injured. No other details were made available.

This is a developing story.

