PHOENIX — Christian band MercyMe announced a stop in the Valley next year on its upcoming tour.

The group will bring the “Always Only Jesus Tour” to Desert Diamond Arena on March 16 in Glendale.

The concert will also feature Newsboys and David Leonard.

Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

MercyMe saw a rise in fame after the track “I Can Only Imagine” released in 2003. The song made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 hits, lasting 18 weeks on the chart.

Other popular tracks include “Even if,” “Greater” and “Inhale, ” each of which garnered the most plays on popular music streaming service Spotify.

The last time the group performed in the Valley was at Chase Field in 2018, according to Setlist.fm.

