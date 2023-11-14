Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man brandishing gun arrested in Phoenix after being hit with police patrol vehicle

Nov 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

Martin Vega, 30, is accused of brandishing a gun before being hit by a Phoenix patrol vehicle on Nov. 10, 2023. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man accused of brandishing a gun in Phoenix was arrested after he was hit by a police patrol vehicle on Friday night, authorities said.

Martin Vega, 30, was said to have been shooting the gun at an unoccupied car at a gas station near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road about 9:40 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw Vega running from the area.

An officer pulled closer to Vega, who then faced the patrol vehicle and moved toward the gun, which was in his waistband, according to police.

The officer drove and struck Vega, who was arrested without incident after the collision.

Vega was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released.

He was booked on two drug counts, an assault count and a weapons count.

No other information was available.

