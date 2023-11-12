Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police seek witnesses after man killed in shooting at Phoenix house party

Nov 12, 2023

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A west Phoenix house party turned deadly early Sunday after a man was shot and killed.

According to Phoenix police, when officers responded to the area of Camelback Road and 55th Avenue, they found a chaotic scene with hundreds of people running from a residence.

Carlos Vences Jr., 23, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died after being taken to a hospital by Phoenix Fire Department responders.

“Detectives continue to investigate as they interview dozens of witnesses,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release. “Investigators believe other witness that were at the party have knowledge of what led up to this deadly shooting and may know the person(s) responsible.”

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Tips called into Silent Witness remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest.

