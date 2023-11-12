AJR announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ dates, performing in Phoenix July 12
Nov 12, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — AJR is bringing its “The Maybe Man Tour” to Phoenix’s Footprint Center for a show next year.
The American indie pop band based in Manhattan, New York City, announced its 43-city arena tour on Thursday with a show in Phoenix set for July 12.
The tour announcement came ahead of the band’s fifth studio album, “The Maybe Man,” that was released on Friday. The group also performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night debuting the new song “Yes I’m a Mess.”
This is AJR’s first show in Phoenix since the group played at the recently renamed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in June 2022 during the final stop of the “OK Orchestra Tour.”
THE MAYBE MAN TOUR. Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true. Presale starts Monday, tickets on sale Friday 11/17. Register here: https://t.co/nNtQ4CRyjn pic.twitter.com/5QEINIDd6V
— AJR (@AJRBrothers) November 9, 2023
How do I get tickets for AJR’s “The Maybe Man Tour?”
There will be a special pre-sale that begins on Monday at 10 a.m. MST.
Fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets on the band’s website.
The pre-sale will run through Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. MST.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. MST.
One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the climate-awareness non-profit “Planet Reimagined,” an organization founded by band member Adam Met.
What are the dates for AJR’s 2024 “The Maybe Man Tour?”
The tour begins Tuesday, April 2 in Norfolk, Virginia, and closes with a show in Washington D.C. at Capitol One Arena next August.
- Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
- Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Saturday, April 6, 2024 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Friday, April 12, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Saturday, April 13, 2024 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sunday, April 14, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Friday, April 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Friday, April 26, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Monday, April 29, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- Saturday, May 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Thursday, May 9, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Friday, May 10, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Sunday, May 12, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Thursday, June 27, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Friday, June 28, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Saturday, June 29, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Sunday, June 30, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sunday, July 4, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
- Saturday, July 6, 2024 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Friday, July 12, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sunday, July 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Thursday, July 18, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sunday, July 21, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Thursday, July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, July 26, 2024 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 – Washington DC – Capitol One Arena
