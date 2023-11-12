PHOENIX — AJR is bringing its “The Maybe Man Tour” to Phoenix’s Footprint Center for a show next year.

The American indie pop band based in Manhattan, New York City, announced its 43-city arena tour on Thursday with a show in Phoenix set for July 12.

The tour announcement came ahead of the band’s fifth studio album, “The Maybe Man,” that was released on Friday. The group also performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night debuting the new song “Yes I’m a Mess.”

This is AJR’s first show in Phoenix since the group played at the recently renamed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in June 2022 during the final stop of the “OK Orchestra Tour.”

THE MAYBE MAN TOUR. Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true. Presale starts Monday, tickets on sale Friday 11/17. Register here: https://t.co/nNtQ4CRyjn pic.twitter.com/5QEINIDd6V — AJR (@AJRBrothers) November 9, 2023

How do I get tickets for AJR’s “The Maybe Man Tour?”

There will be a special pre-sale that begins on Monday at 10 a.m. MST.

Fans can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets on the band’s website.

The pre-sale will run through Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. MST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. MST. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the climate-awareness non-profit “Planet Reimagined,” an organization founded by band member Adam Met.

What are the dates for AJR’s 2024 “The Maybe Man Tour?” The tour begins Tuesday, April 2 in Norfolk, Virginia, and closes with a show in Washington D.C. at Capitol One Arena next August. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, April 6, 2024 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Friday, April 12, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, April 14, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Friday, April 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Friday, April 26, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Monday, April 29, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thursday, May 9, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, May 10, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sunday, May 12, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, June 28, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Saturday, June 29, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, July 4, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Friday, July 12, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sunday, July 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Thursday, July 18, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sunday, July 21, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday, July 26, 2024 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 – Washington DC – Capitol One Arena

