Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor launches Green Curb program to support plan to reduce emissions

Nov 13, 2023, 4:25 AM

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recently activated its Green Curb program, which provides rideshare riders with a conveniently-located pickup area designated by unique signage and markings.

The program is designed to make electric vehicle pickup locations easily visible.

The program supports the airport’s “Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon” plan that identifies the short-, medium- and long-term strategies for it to reach its goal of net zero carbon by 2040.

RELATED STORIES

According to a press release, this goal is defined by an absolute reduction of carbon emissions by at least 90 percent from a 2010 baseline with no more than 10 percent of emissions eliminated through carbon removal technologies.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a leader in sustainability, and with innovative ideas and partnerships we have with Uber and Waymo, we are consistently pushing the envelope to ensure our airport remains on the cutting edge of every aspect of the passenger experience,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release.

Since 2010, the airport has reduced annual carbon emissions by 34% through energy conservation measures and other initiatives.

More information is online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Virgin Galactic's carrier aircraft, attached to the VSS Unity vehicle, takes off from Spaceport Ame...

Jacob Maranda/New Mexico Business Journal

Virgin Galactic shifts focus to Mesa-built spaceship as part of realignment

Virgin Galactic said progress is being made at its Mesa assembly facility now under construction, and that factory is becoming even more central to the space tourism company's strategy.

20 minutes ago

Verde River. Photo Credit: © Magill Weber/TNC...

KTAR.com

Three Arizona conservation projects awarded more than $36.5 million

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded three Arizona projects over $36.5 million as part of Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

8 hours ago

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive he...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-12

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

10 hours ago

Close-Up Shot of a Rabbit in the Cage (Pexels)...

Associated Press

Humane societies probe transfer of 250 small animals that may have later been fed to reptiles

Roughly 250 small animals that were transferred from California to Arizona may have ended up being fed to reptiles, according to two humane societies.

12 hours ago

silver alert phoenix vargas...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert cancelled for 79-year-old Anselmo Vargas

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anselmo Vargas, 79, who was last seen Friday in the area of 26th Street and Portland Avenue, Phoenix.

16 hours ago

silver alert phoenix vargas...

Sponsored Content by

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anselmo Vargas, 79, who was last seen Friday in the area of 26th Street and Portland Avenue, Phoenix.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Phoenix Sky Harbor launches Green Curb program to support plan to reduce emissions