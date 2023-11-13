PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recently activated its Green Curb program, which provides rideshare riders with a conveniently-located pickup area designated by unique signage and markings.

The program is designed to make electric vehicle pickup locations easily visible.

The program supports the airport’s “Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon” plan that identifies the short-, medium- and long-term strategies for it to reach its goal of net zero carbon by 2040.

According to a press release, this goal is defined by an absolute reduction of carbon emissions by at least 90 percent from a 2010 baseline with no more than 10 percent of emissions eliminated through carbon removal technologies.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a leader in sustainability, and with innovative ideas and partnerships we have with Uber and Waymo, we are consistently pushing the envelope to ensure our airport remains on the cutting edge of every aspect of the passenger experience,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release.

Since 2010, the airport has reduced annual carbon emissions by 34% through energy conservation measures and other initiatives.

More information is online.

