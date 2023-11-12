Close
Abrazo Health to break ground on Buckeye medical campus

Nov 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Abrazo Health soon will be breaking ground on the first phase of development for its medical campus in Buckeye.

The 27-acre campus, near Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, will include medical offices, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital, according to a press release.

The first phase will be a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building. Scheduled tenants include cardiology, orthopedics, spine, primary care and urology physician practices, physical therapy and other offices.

Abrazo’s Buckeye campus, which is positioned within Buckeye’s growth corridor, will be Abrazo’s sixth major medical campus in the greater Phoenix area.

“We are excited to see the continued strong interest in our new medical campus,” Hans Driessnack, CEO of Abrazo West Campus, said in the release. “As a long-term partner of Buckeye, we have seen and felt the rapid growth of this area, as well as clearly heard the needs of residents, physicians, and our civic partners.”

Abrazo Health serves the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.

More information about Abrazo Health is online.

