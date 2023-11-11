Alanis Morissette to open summer tour in Phoenix in June

PHOENIX – Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette will begin a 31-show tour in Phoenix in June of 2024.

“The Triple Moon Tour” will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Jett & the Blackhearts plus Morgan Wade.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said in a press release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to begin on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

It will then make stops across North America in Texas, Florida, New York, Ontario, Ohio, New Jersey and more before ending in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 10.

Ticket information is online.

Morissette has won seven Grammy awards. Her 1995 debut album, “Jagged Little Pill,” was followed by nine eclectic and acclaimed albums. She also has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted in movies and in television shows.

In 2016, she launched a monthly podcast called “Conversation with Alanis Morissette.” It features conversations with authors, doctors, educators and therapists, covering topics ranging from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

