Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Alanis Morissette to open summer tour in Phoenix in June

Nov 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette will begin a 31-show tour in Phoenix in June of 2024.

“The Triple Moon Tour” will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Jett & the Blackhearts plus Morgan Wade.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said in a press release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

RELATED STORIES

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to begin on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

It will then make stops across North America in Texas, Florida, New York, Ontario, Ohio, New Jersey and more before ending in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 10.

Ticket information is online.

Morissette has won seven Grammy awards. Her 1995 debut album, “Jagged Little Pill,” was followed by nine eclectic and acclaimed albums. She also has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted in movies and in television shows.

In 2016, she launched a monthly podcast called “Conversation with Alanis Morissette.” It features conversations with authors, doctors, educators and therapists, covering topics ranging from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Aquarius...

KTAR.com

Developer unveils luxurious ‘Aquarius’ estate in Paradise Valley

A Scottsdale-based home developer recently unveiled "Aquarius," a $17 million, ultra-luxury home in Paradise Valley named for the “water carrier” of the zodiac.

5 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

9-year-old boy killed as part of 2-vehicle crash in Chandler

Police in Chandler are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Ray Road and Coronado Street on Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

(Photo provided by SRP)...

KTAR.com

Gilbert unveils Arizona’s first electric fire engine

The Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department recently unveiled its first electric fire truck.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

KTAR.com

Police investigating early-morning shooting at Peoria residence

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Peoria early Saturday.

7 hours ago

(Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

Crust New York Pizzeria opening two new locations in the Valley

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a pizzeria serving New York-style pizza.

10 hours ago

An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusemen...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Alanis Morissette to open summer tour in Phoenix in June