3 arrested in connection to 49-year-old man’s death in north Phoenix
Nov 10, 2023, 5:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested in connection in the death of 49-year-old Jake Kelly in north Phoenix, authorities said Friday.
On Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault report at a north Phoenix hospital. According to police, the victim, Kelly, was assaulted and left unresponsive in the driveway of a residence in the neighborhood of 2400 East John Cabot Road. Kelly was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 8 around 1 p.m., according to authorities.
Police would work for the next two months before identifying 34-year-old Angel Mullooly as a suspect in the death of Kelly.
Mullooly was arrested and booked for second-degree murder on Friday while Cory Young and Shannon Young were also arrested for hindering the investigation.
