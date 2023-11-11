PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested in connection in the death of 49-year-old Jake Kelly in north Phoenix, authorities said Friday.

On Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault report at a north Phoenix hospital. According to police, the victim, Kelly, was assaulted and left unresponsive in the driveway of a residence in the neighborhood of 2400 East John Cabot Road. Kelly was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 8 around 1 p.m., according to authorities.

Police would work for the next two months before identifying 34-year-old Angel Mullooly as a suspect in the death of Kelly.

Mullooly was arrested and booked for second-degree murder on Friday while Cory Young and Shannon Young were also arrested for hindering the investigation.

