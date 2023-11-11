PHOENIX — Two new pizzerias are coming to the Valley courtesy of the owners of Crust Simply Italian.

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a neighborhood pizzeria serving New York-style pizza, along with calzones, pasta and wings.

The Tempe location will be found at 1120 E. Baseline Road at the former location of Artichoke Pizza. The 2,200-square-foot space includes a dining room and a patio and a full bar.

The Phoenix location is at 6031 N. 16th Street to take over another Artichoke Pizza. That location has 2,400 square-feet and offers dine in and take out.

“We are so excited to open these two new Crust Pizzerias in Tempe and the 16th Street corridor,” Michael Merendino, owner of Crust Restaurant Group, said in a release. “The focus at these two restaurants is to serve the families and communities who live, work and play there. The menu features my family’s recipes, and we proudly serve them at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming guests in and making Crust Pizzeria their new go-to.”

In addition to monthly specials, the family-friendly locations offer an extensive catering menu as well.

Both locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information visit the website online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.