PHOENIX – Veterans Day is the weekend and several cities around the Valley are honoring those who served the country.

Here are some events that are happening around the Phoenix metro:

Avondale

Vet Fun Run Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: Southwest corner of Estrella North Plaza (3000 N Dysart Rd.)



Chandler

Chandler Veterans Day event Day: Saturday Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)



Gilbert

Veterans Day at Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery Day: Friday. Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Venue: Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home (2100 E. Queen Creek Rd.)



Glendale

Veterans Day Ceremony Day: Saturday Time: 8:45 a.m. Venue: Glendale Main Library (5959 W. Brown St.)



Goodyear

Veterans Day Tribute Festival Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 8 pm. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square (1900 N. Civic Square)



Fountain Hills

Veterans Day Services – Veteran’s Memorial Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Veteran’s Memorial Fountain Park ( 17166 – 17198 E. El Lago Blvd.)



Laveen

Veterans Day Celebration and Volleyball Tournament Day: Saturday. Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Misty La Salvia Veterans Ranch (2800 W. Dobbins Rd.)



Maricopa

Maricopa Veterans Day Parade Day: Saturday. Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Central Arizona College (17945 Regent Dr.) to Leading Edge Academy (18700 N. Porter Rd.)



Mesa

East Valley Veterans Day Parade Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: The parade starts on Center Street and University Drive. It will run Southon Center Street to 1st Street turning west onto 1st Street and continuing to N.Robson.



Peoria

AZ Veterans Day Run Day: Sunday. Time: 7:30 a.m. Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (N. 83rd Ave.)



Veterans Day Ceremony Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: Rio Vista Recreation Center (8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.)



Phoenix

Veteran’s Day Parade Day: Saturday. Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Option 1: Camelback Road, East of Central Avenue and West of 7th Street. Option 2: 7th Street just south of Camelback to Montecito.



Veteran’s Day Tribute Day: Saturday. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Heard Museum (2301 N. Central Ave.)



Veterans Day Expo Day: Saturday. Time: noon – 5 p.m. Venue: Mae Collective PHX (1718 N. 16th St.)



Scottsdale

Annual Veterans Day Commemoration Day: Saturday. Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center Memorial Lawn (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.)



Veterans Day Hike at Lost Dog Wash Trailhead Day: Saturday. Time: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Venue: Lost Dog Wash Trailhead – (12601 N. 124th St.)



Surprise

Veterans Day Parade Day: Saturday. Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Bullard Avenue between Paradise Lane and Tierra Buena Lane.



Tempe

Veterans Day Parade Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. Venue: Starts at ASU Gammage Auditorium (1200 S Forest Ave.) Route will head north up Mill Avenue through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park.



