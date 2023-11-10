Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Veterans Day 2023: Parades, events around the Phoenix Metro area

Nov 10, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Veterans Day Parade)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Veterans Day is the weekend and several cities around the Valley are honoring those who served the country.

Here are some events that are happening around the Phoenix metro:

Avondale

  • Vet Fun Run
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 a.m.
    • Venue: Southwest corner of Estrella North Plaza (3000 N Dysart Rd.)

Chandler

  • Chandler Veterans Day event
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)

Gilbert

Glendale

Goodyear

Fountain Hills

Laveen

Maricopa

  • Maricopa Veterans Day Parade
    • Day: Saturday.
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Central Arizona College (17945 Regent Dr.) to Leading Edge Academy (18700 N. Porter Rd.)

Mesa

  • East Valley Veterans Day Parade
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Venue: The parade starts on Center Street and University Drive. It will run Southon Center Street to 1st Street turning west onto 1st Street and continuing to N.Robson.

Peoria

  • Veterans Day Ceremony
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 a.m.
    • Venue: Rio Vista Recreation Center (8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.)

Phoenix

  • Veteran’s Day Parade
    • Day: Saturday.
    • Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Venue: Option 1: Camelback Road, East of Central Avenue and West of 7th Street. Option 2: 7th Street just south of Camelback to Montecito.
  • Veterans Day Expo
    • Day: Saturday.
    • Time: noon – 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Mae Collective PHX (1718 N. 16th St.)

Scottsdale

Surprise

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • Day: Saturday.
    • Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Venue: Bullard Avenue between Paradise Lane and Tierra Buena Lane.

Tempe

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 10 a.m.
    • Venue: Starts at ASU Gammage Auditorium (1200 S Forest Ave.) Route will head north up Mill Avenue through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park.

Veterans Day 2023: Parades, events around the Phoenix Metro area