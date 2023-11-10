Veterans Day 2023: Parades, events around the Phoenix Metro area
Nov 10, 2023, 4:25 AM
PHOENIX – Veterans Day is the weekend and several cities around the Valley are honoring those who served the country.
Here are some events that are happening around the Phoenix metro:
Avondale
- Vet Fun Run
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: Southwest corner of Estrella North Plaza (3000 N Dysart Rd.)
Chandler
- Chandler Veterans Day event
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)
Gilbert
- Veterans Day at Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery
- Day: Friday.
- Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Venue: Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home (2100 E. Queen Creek Rd.)
Glendale
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8:45 a.m.
- Venue: Glendale Main Library (5959 W. Brown St.)
Goodyear
- Veterans Day Tribute Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 pm.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square (1900 N. Civic Square)
Fountain Hills
- Veterans Day Services – Veteran’s Memorial
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Veteran’s Memorial Fountain Park ( 17166 – 17198 E. El Lago Blvd.)
Laveen
- Veterans Day Celebration and Volleyball Tournament
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Misty La Salvia Veterans Ranch (2800 W. Dobbins Rd.)
Maricopa
- Maricopa Veterans Day Parade
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Central Arizona College (17945 Regent Dr.) to Leading Edge Academy (18700 N. Porter Rd.)
Mesa
- East Valley Veterans Day Parade
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: The parade starts on Center Street and University Drive. It will run Southon Center Street to 1st Street turning west onto 1st Street and continuing to N.Robson.
Peoria
- AZ Veterans Day Run
- Day: Sunday.
- Time: 7:30 a.m.
- Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (N. 83rd Ave.)
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: Rio Vista Recreation Center (8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.)
Phoenix
- Veteran’s Day Parade
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Option 1: Camelback Road, East of Central Avenue and West of 7th Street. Option 2: 7th Street just south of Camelback to Montecito.
- Veteran’s Day Tribute
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Heard Museum (2301 N. Central Ave.)
- Veterans Day Expo
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: noon – 5 p.m.
- Venue: Mae Collective PHX (1718 N. 16th St.)
Scottsdale
- Annual Veterans Day Commemoration
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center Memorial Lawn (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.)
- Veterans Day Hike at Lost Dog Wash Trailhead
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Venue: Lost Dog Wash Trailhead – (12601 N. 124th St.)
Surprise
- Veterans Day Parade
- Day: Saturday.
- Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Bullard Avenue between Paradise Lane and Tierra Buena Lane.
Tempe
- Veterans Day Parade
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Venue: Starts at ASU Gammage Auditorium (1200 S Forest Ave.) Route will head north up Mill Avenue through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park.
