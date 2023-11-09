Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Nov 9, 2023, 4:15 AM

A woman was found dead in the street of a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday, Nov. 1, morning after an apparent hit-and-run.

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a suspect involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

The crash happened around 4:36 a.m. in the area of Camelback Road and 36th Street.

Officials said the victim, 29-year-old Habimana Ciza, was hit while walking on Camelback Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ciza suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene and was later contacted after an extended investigation.

Authorities identified the suspect driver as 54-year-old Graciela Gracia-Marquez.

Gracia-Marquez was arrested and booked into jail for leaving the scene of a collision involving a death.

The crash remains under investigation.

