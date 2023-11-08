PHOENIX — WM Phoenix Open confirmed Grammy-nominated and CMA award-winning country music superstar Dierks Bentley has committed to perform at its four-night concert series at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest.

The concerts will happen on Feb. 7-10 during Phoenix Open week. Bentley, who is a Phoenix native, is set to take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 8. Rising county music start Mitchell Tenpenny and Canadian Country artist Meghan Patrick will join the stage that night.

“Dierks is obviously a fan favorite and one of the Birds Nest all-time best performers,” Tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release. “We’re extremely excited to welcome him back to one of the Valley’s best concert venues and can’t wait to see his set under the lights at ‘The People’s Open.’”

Bentley came onto the country music scene in 2003 with his self-titled album which spaned hits “What Was I Thinkin” and “My Last Name.” He has won numerous awards and consistently topped the country music charts.

What to expect at the Coors Light Birds Nest?

The Coors Light Birds Nest will have an expanded outdoor patio area that will feature more live music. In addition, there will be outdoor games, entertainment and food and beverage options.

The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000-square-foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. nightly, with the headliners going on stage around 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. daily and close at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The venue is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

All eventgoers must be over the age of 21.

General admission tickets start at $95.

VIP tickets are $325 and will provide exclusive access to an enhanced VIP area. Guests in the VIP area will get complimentary food and drinks along with access to a premium viewing area for the shows.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday. Event organizers said tickets remain for Wednesday’s opening night show featuring HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman. Friday and Saturday lineups will be announced at a later date.

