Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

WM Phoenix Open: Dierks Bentley to headline 2nd night of 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

Nov 8, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Dierks Bentley at Country Thunder Festival. (Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Music Festivals)...

Dierks Bentley at Country Thunder Festival. (Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Music Festivals)

(Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Music Festivals)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — WM Phoenix Open confirmed Grammy-nominated and CMA award-winning country music superstar Dierks Bentley has committed to perform at its four-night concert series at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest.

The concerts will happen on Feb. 7-10 during Phoenix Open week. Bentley, who is a Phoenix native, is set to take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 8. Rising county music start Mitchell Tenpenny and Canadian Country artist Meghan Patrick will join the stage that night.

“Dierks is obviously a fan favorite and one of the Birds Nest all-time best performers,” Tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a press release. “We’re extremely excited to welcome him back to one of the Valley’s best concert venues and can’t wait to see his set under the lights at ‘The People’s Open.’”

RELATED STORIES

Bentley came onto the country music scene in 2003 with his self-titled album which spaned hits “What Was I Thinkin” and “My Last Name.” He has won numerous awards and consistently topped the country music charts.

What to expect at the Coors Light Birds Nest?

The Coors Light Birds Nest will have an expanded outdoor patio area that will feature more live music. In addition, there will be outdoor games, entertainment and food and beverage options.

The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000-square-foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. nightly, with the headliners going on stage around 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. daily and close at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The venue is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

All eventgoers must be over the age of 21.

General admission tickets start at $95.

VIP tickets are $325 and will provide exclusive access to an enhanced VIP area. Guests in the VIP area will get complimentary food and drinks along with access to a premium viewing area for the shows.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday. Event organizers said tickets remain for Wednesday’s opening night show featuring HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman. Friday and Saturday lineups will be announced at a later date.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has denounced an event supporting Palestine ...

KTAR.com

Arizona Superintendent Horne denounces Palestine support event at Scottsdale high school

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has denounced an event supporting Palestine at a Scottsdale high school last week in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

1 hour ago

Stock image of women in prison. Two California women were indicted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

2 California women accused of stealing from 12 retail stores across metro Phoenix

Two California women have been charged with multiple counts of organized retail theft for allegedly stealing from cosmetic, pharmacy and grocery stores across metro Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Richard, right, is accused of killing Christi, left...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in vehicle’s trunk in California

An Arizona man was arrested in California after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and put her body in the trunk of her vehicle.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

Watch: KTAR News hosts Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show

Wednesday's show, which aired from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., featured political analysts, politicians and KTAR News reporters.

5 hours ago

A view inside the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Melchor and Pedro Marques plan to replicate ...

Kevin Stone

New owners plan to turn former Sears at Phoenix mall into Latino entertainment center

The owners of a Spanish-language Valley radio station unveiled plans to convert a shuttered Sears in west Phoenix into a Latino entertainment center.

5 hours ago

Band Hootie and the Blowfish perform on sage in 2019...

SuElen Rivera

Pop-rock band Hootie and The Blowfish to stop in Phoenix on 2024 tour

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie and The Blowfish announced a stop in Phoenix next year on its upcoming "Summer Camp with Trucks" tour.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

WM Phoenix Open: Dierks Bentley to headline 2nd night of 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series