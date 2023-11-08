Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 California women accused of stealing from 12 retail stores across metro Phoenix

Nov 8, 2023, 2:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two California women have been charged with multiple counts of organized retail theft for allegedly stealing from cosmetic, pharmacy and grocery stores across metro Phoenix, authorities said.

Ishanae Morgan Turner, 30, and Devony Candy Reneau, 29, allegedly traveled to the Valley from Orange County on four occasions and stole items worth thousands of dollars, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The woman targeted 12 retail stores in Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Queen Creek, Anthem and Scottsdale, MCAO said.

Court documents list the crime dates as Sept. 23, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, with Ulta, Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway and Fry’s stores the locations.

RELATED STORIES

“These were not one-off cases. We are not talking about shoplifting. These defendants took time to carefully plan what they intended to do, which is the essence of organized crime,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Wednesday.

How were retail theft suspects arrested?

Police spotted the suspects after an alleged theft Oct. 24 and tried making a traffic stop. The woman allegedly sped off, jumped out of their car and fled on foot before being taken into custody, MCAO said.

Turner was indicted Nov. 1 on 12 counts of organized retail theft and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. Reneau was indicted on 10 counts of organized retail theft.

The indictments allege that the women took items without paying “with the intent to resell or trade the merchandise for money or other value” and did so “in conjunction with another person.”

Turner and Reneau are also suspected in retail theft incidents in California and Nevada and have previous convictions, MCAO said.

“My office stands ready to prosecute these cases and send a clear message to thieves, and to their larger criminal organizations, that we will catch you and hold you accountable,” Mitchell said.

