ARIZONA NEWS

Pop-rock band Hootie and The Blowfish to stop in Phoenix on 2024 tour

Nov 8, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

Band Hootie and the Blowfish perform on sage in 2019...

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie and The Blowfish announced it will stop in Phoenix on July 13, 2024, during their tour. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images, File)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images, File)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Iconic pop-rock band Hootie and The Blowfish announced a stop in Phoenix next summer on its upcoming tour.

The group made up of four friends that started the band in college will bring “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” to Footprint Center on July 13.

Special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

The group catapulted to fame in the 1990s with album “Cracked Rear View,” their 2x Diamond-certified debut album.

Diamond-certified albums indicate sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of at least 10 million units, according to Billboard. It is among the highest honor in music. There are only 92 Recoding Industry Association of America Diamond-certified albums in the world.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when ‘Cracked Rear View’ did what it did — and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said.

“Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks … and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Among the band’s most popular tracks include “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” each of which made it onto Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 hits.

The last time Hootie and The Blowfish performed in the Valley was June 2019 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion, now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, on its “Group Therapy Tour.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

