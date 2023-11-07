Expanded Innings Festival led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews
Nov 7, 2023, 2:00 PM
PHOENIX — Innings Festival is swinging for the fences in 2024, with a second weekend of shows and a diverse lineup of heavy-hitting performers.
The annual celebration of music and baseball at Tempe Beach Park opens Feb. 23-24 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier in the headline slots.
The bonus weekend, appropriately called Extra Innings Festival, is set for March 1-2, with Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band getting top billing.
All four headline acts are returning to Arizona after performing here this year. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at State Farm Stadium in May, while Hozier appeared at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix just a week before Tuesday’s Innings Festival announcement.
Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band, meanwhile, were involved in the 2023 Super Bowl festivities in February. Stapleton sang the national anthem before the game at State Farm Stadium and DMB was part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert series at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
How to buy tickets for 2024 Innings Festival, Extra Innings Festival
Tickets will be sold separately for each weekend, with one- and two-day options available.
Visit the Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival websites to sign up for access codes to presales that start Thursday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be made available to the general public at a later date if any remain after the presales.
Prices are the same each weekend. A variety of passes are being offered, starting at $160 plus taxes for single-day general admission and $275 for two-day general admission.
The top individual ticket tier is the Platinum package, which comes with exclusive front-of-stage viewing and a host of other perks at a cost of $1,025 for one day or $1,805 for two days.
For big groups who want full rock star treatment, the festival is offering cabanas for 10 (upper) or 30 (lower) guests for $17,000 per festival.
If you need some time to pay, layaway plans will be available starting at $25 down.
What is the baseball connection at Tempe Beach Park music festivals?
Innings Festival debuted in 2017 to coincide with spring training in the Valley, and it continues to maintain its connection to baseball.
Which team are you rooting for? 👀 Sign up now for a presale code at https://t.co/KnQ3UBRxNH@InningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 10am MT@XtraInningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 12pm MT pic.twitter.com/4oPq5hO4GI
— Innings Festival Arizona (@InningsFest) November 7, 2023
Both 2024 weekends will feature appearances by major league stars, including former Arizona Diamondbacks Luis Gonzalez and Brandon Webb for Innings Festival and Hall of Famers Tim Raines and Rollie Fingers for Extra Innings Festival.
The music will be spread out across three stages at Tempe Beach Park, which is located between Rio Salado Parkway and Tempe Town Lake, just west of Mill Avenue.
Here’s the full lineup of concerts for each day, in order of billing (set times to be announced):
Innings Festival Day 1, Feb. 23, 2024
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Greta Van Fleet
- Jimmy Eat World
- 311
- Phantogram
- Matt & Kim
- Bully
- The Beaches
- Taipei Houston
Innings Festival Day 2, Feb. 24, 2024
- Hozier
- Macklemore
- Third Eye Blind
- Young The Giant
- Cannons
- Cautious Clay
- Mac Saturn
- Miya Folick
- Finish Ticket
Extra Innings Festival Day 1, March 1, 2024
- Chris Stapleton
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen
- Elle King
- Charley Crockett
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Donavon Frankenreiter
- Kaitlin Butts
- Goodnight, Texas
- The Takes
Extra Innings Festival Day 2, March 2, 2024
- Dave Matthews Band
- Noah Kahan
- Sheryl Crow
- Morgan Wade
- Gin Blossoms
- Larkin Poe
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Jade Bird
- Josiah & The Bonnevilles
- Ben Goldsmith
