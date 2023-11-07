PHOENIX — Innings Festival is swinging for the fences in 2024, with a second weekend of shows and a diverse lineup of heavy-hitting performers.

The annual celebration of music and baseball at Tempe Beach Park opens Feb. 23-24 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier in the headline slots.

The bonus weekend, appropriately called Extra Innings Festival, is set for March 1-2, with Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band getting top billing.

All four headline acts are returning to Arizona after performing here this year. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at State Farm Stadium in May, while Hozier appeared at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix just a week before Tuesday’s Innings Festival announcement.

Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band, meanwhile, were involved in the 2023 Super Bowl festivities in February. Stapleton sang the national anthem before the game at State Farm Stadium and DMB was part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert series at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

How to buy tickets for 2024 Innings Festival, Extra Innings Festival

Tickets will be sold separately for each weekend, with one- and two-day options available.

Visit the Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival websites to sign up for access codes to presales that start Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be made available to the general public at a later date if any remain after the presales.

Prices are the same each weekend. A variety of passes are being offered, starting at $160 plus taxes for single-day general admission and $275 for two-day general admission.

The top individual ticket tier is the Platinum package, which comes with exclusive front-of-stage viewing and a host of other perks at a cost of $1,025 for one day or $1,805 for two days.

For big groups who want full rock star treatment, the festival is offering cabanas for 10 (upper) or 30 (lower) guests for $17,000 per festival.

If you need some time to pay, layaway plans will be available starting at $25 down.

What is the baseball connection at Tempe Beach Park music festivals?

Innings Festival debuted in 2017 to coincide with spring training in the Valley, and it continues to maintain its connection to baseball.

Which team are you rooting for? 👀 Sign up now for a presale code at https://t.co/KnQ3UBRxNH@InningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 10am MT@XtraInningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 12pm MT pic.twitter.com/4oPq5hO4GI — Innings Festival Arizona (@InningsFest) November 7, 2023

Both 2024 weekends will feature appearances by major league stars, including former Arizona Diamondbacks Luis Gonzalez and Brandon Webb for Innings Festival and Hall of Famers Tim Raines and Rollie Fingers for Extra Innings Festival.

The music will be spread out across three stages at Tempe Beach Park, which is located between Rio Salado Parkway and Tempe Town Lake, just west of Mill Avenue.

Here’s the full lineup of concerts for each day, in order of billing (set times to be announced):

Innings Festival Day 1, Feb. 23, 2024

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Greta Van Fleet

Jimmy Eat World

311

Phantogram

Matt & Kim

Bully

The Beaches

Taipei Houston

Innings Festival Day 2, Feb. 24, 2024

Hozier

Macklemore

Third Eye Blind

Young The Giant

Cannons

Cautious Clay

Mac Saturn

Miya Folick

Finish Ticket

Extra Innings Festival Day 1, March 1, 2024

Chris Stapleton

Turnpike Troubadours

Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen

Elle King

Charley Crockett

Shane Smith & The Saints

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Donavon Frankenreiter

Kaitlin Butts

Goodnight, Texas

The Takes

Extra Innings Festival Day 2, March 2, 2024

Dave Matthews Band

Noah Kahan

Sheryl Crow

Morgan Wade

Gin Blossoms

Larkin Poe

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Jade Bird

Josiah & The Bonnevilles

Ben Goldsmith

