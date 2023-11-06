Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Nov 6, 2023

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A candlelight vigil will take place later this week for a Queen Creek student who was killed following an assault at a Halloween party.

The tribute for Preston Lord will be held in the courtyard of Combs High School, located near Germann and Schnepf roads, on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those close to Lord will speak before a vigil honoring the boy, who died Oct. 30.

“The Combs community continues to hold the Lord family and those dearest to them in our thoughts,” the school said in a press release.

Queen Creek police were called to the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho at about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and found Lord injured in the road.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there Monday.

Lord was assaulted at a nearby party and his death is being treated as a homicide, according to police.

Police have requested video from surveillance or doorbell cameras that may have captured footage between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday within a half-mile radius of the area.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice urged the public to submit tips through the department and not through social media.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact QCPD via email or by calling 480-358-3500.

