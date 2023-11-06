PHOENIX – Mark-Taylor Residential has opened another build-to-rent community in suburban Avondale, about 15 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

The Cottages at McDowell, a partnership between Mark-Taylor and WestStone Group, was designed to meet the growing demand for rental options that feel more like houses than apartments.

The community is located at 1350 N. 117th Ave., just north of Interstate 10 near McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard. It has direct access to Friendship Park and is minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment at the The BLVD mixed-used development.

The Cottages at McDowell is made up of 217 one- and two-bedroom residences. Each unit features smart home technology and a maintenance-free private backyard, and the grounds include two pools and a fitness center.

“As potential homebuyers grapple with rising borrowing costs, we are witnessing a shift in demand toward multifamily options, particularly BTR [build-to-rent] communities,” Kaycee Kisling, managing director at Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a press release.

“This asset class is meeting the needs of those who wish to enjoy the benefits of renting without the burden of owning, and it is rapidly gaining popularity.”

The Cottages at McDowell is Scottsdale-based Mark-Taylor’s second new build-to-rent community in Avondale.

The company opened Ironwood Homes at River Run last month at 11951 W. Windsor Ave., near Thomas Road and Avondale Boulevard. Ironwood Homes offers two-story detached units with three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

