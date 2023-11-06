Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New West Valley rental community has more than 200 homes with private backyards

Nov 6, 2023, 12:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

The Cottages at McDowell, a new build-to-rent community of one- and two-bedroom homes, is now open in Avondale, Arizona. The Cottages at McDowell, a new build-to-rent community of one- and two-bedroom homes, is now open in Avondale, Arizona. The Cottages at McDowell, a new build-to-rent community of one- and two-bedroom homes, is now open in Avondale, Arizona. The Cottages at McDowell, a new build-to-rent community of one- and two-bedroom homes, is now open in Avondale, Arizona.

PHOENIX – Mark-Taylor Residential has opened another build-to-rent community in suburban Avondale, about 15 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

The Cottages at McDowell, a partnership between Mark-Taylor and WestStone Group, was designed to meet the growing demand for rental options that feel more like houses than apartments.

The community is located at 1350 N. 117th Ave., just north of Interstate 10 near McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard. It has direct access to Friendship Park and is minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment at the The BLVD mixed-used development.

The Cottages at McDowell is made up of 217 one- and two-bedroom residences. Each unit features smart home technology and a maintenance-free private backyard, and the grounds include two pools and a fitness center.

RELATED STORIES

“As potential homebuyers grapple with rising borrowing costs, we are witnessing a shift in demand toward multifamily options, particularly BTR [build-to-rent] communities,” Kaycee Kisling, managing director at Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a press release.

“This asset class is meeting the needs of those who wish to enjoy the benefits of renting without the burden of owning, and it is rapidly gaining popularity.”

The Cottages at McDowell is Scottsdale-based Mark-Taylor’s second new build-to-rent community in Avondale.

The company opened Ironwood Homes at River Run last month at 11951 W. Windsor Ave., near Thomas Road and Avondale Boulevard. Ironwood Homes offers two-story detached units with three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

man holds his dog inside a Phoenix cooling center...

SuElen Rivera

What’s next for those who were living in The Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix?

As the last of the individuals living in "The Zone" homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix were connected to services or placed in temporary housing, some wonder if their new path will be sustainable.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Sheldon Shield, who is accused of fatally stabbing a man in west Phoenix, Arizona, on Oc...

KTAR.com

Arrest made after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix last month

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix last month, authorities said.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why is daylight savings a thing?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Dustin Peck, who is accused of causing a fatal collision in Phoenix, Arizona, while driv...

KTAR.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal wreck in north Phoenix

A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after a fatal collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

5 hours ago

police investigate scene of crime...

KTAR.com

Man dies, infant hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree in west Phoenix

A man died and a baby was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a tree in west Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

New West Valley rental community has more than 200 homes with private backyards